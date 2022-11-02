Gerber brings customization to its popular Center Drive multitool

Gerber has given its popular Center Drive multitool a refresh, adding some fun new finishes and customization options. The update gives would-be owners more say in the functionality of the already versatile implement, along with the chance to style it to their liking with different colors and engraving.

The Center Drive multitool was introduced in 2017 and has since become Gerber’s best seller. Loaded with 14 tools including wire cutters, a bottle opener, a fine edge blade, a ruler and needle nose and standard pliers, the tool made turning and screwing its modus operandi with a sturdy magnetic 3.25-inch bit driver built into the handle.

Gerber's original Center Drive multitool in action Gerber

The Oregon-based gear-maker has now added the Center Drive to its Custom program, giving customers the opportunity to do some tweaking to the tool before checkout. It bills this as an “industry first” and one that makes the tool fully customizable, and while that language does oversell it a bit, the move may be a welcome one for everyday carry enthusiasts that obsess over the details.

Where the original featured an additional serrated blade that swung out from the end of one handle alongside an awl, file and pry bar/nail puller, the Center Drive Plus that followed swapped this blade out for spring-loaded scissors due to popular demand. The Center Drive Custom gives customers the choice of the two, both available in either black oxide or satin finishes.

Gerber has given its popular Center Drive multitool a refresh Gerber

This is in addition to nine further color options for the tool itself and the ability to style it with custom laser engravings before it leaves the shop.

“Hard-working men and women choose the Center-Drive everyday to solve problems, and now their multi-tool can also reflect their personal style,” said Keith Carrato, Vice President of Brand and Product at Gerber. “Not only that, they will also be able to choose the specific tool packs they need through Gerber Custom, making the Center Drive even more useful for their specific needs.”

Pricing starts at US$155 plus a $10 customization fee, and includes a sheath and interchangeable bit set.

Source: Gerber