Gerber's Prybrid Utility knife sneaks 7 extra tools onboard

Designed for safety and simplicity, the trusty utility blade is popular tool for anyone taking on regular cutting tasks, but the latest from Gerber Gear features a few extra tricks up its sleeve. Neatly packaged into the Prybrid Utility is a total of seven extra tools, offering a surprising degree of versatility in a very pocket friendly package.

The Prybrid Utility measures 4.25 in (10.8 cm) long, 1.25 in (3.17 cm) across and weighs 2.9 oz (82 g). As you could probably guess from its name, it is primarily built to function as a hybrid tool offering a pry bar at one end and a standard, retractable box cutter blade at the other.

But the pry bar end of the tool is designed in such a way that its various edges and grooves enable it to take on a variety of tasks. These include functioning as a wire stripper, nail puller, small and large flathead driver and a bottle opener.

The Prybrid Utility in action as a pry bar Gerber

One of the particularly cool aspects of the design is cord cutting notch built into the handle itself, which allows for string, small rope or cables to be severed even with the blade safely tucked away.

Gerber Gear is also offering a slightly smaller version called the Prybrid X. Packing all the same functionality as the Prybrid Utility, this slightly cheaper option comes with a length of paracord wrapped around its body for an alternative gripping option, along with another attachment point for a keyring.

Gerber is also offering a slightly smaller version of the tool called the Prybrid X Gerber

The Prybrid Utility is priced at US$25 and the Prybrid X at $23, with both available now. You can check out the promo video below.

Gerber Prybrid Utility: Pocketable Multi-Tool and Utility Knife

Source: Gerber