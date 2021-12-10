GSI's iceless cooler tube totes and serves two cans of beer in the wild

Nothing tops off a day's adventure like an ice-cold beer, but if that adventure happens to end at a separate point in the wilderness from where it started, it can be difficult to keep that beer cold and fresh. GSI Outdoors addresses the issue with a double-wall vacuum-insulated cooler tube designed to stack two cans, keeping them chilled for the journey.

The GSI 2 Can Cooler Stack looks like a large vacuum-insulated tumbler, and that's essentially what it is.

Its tall, non-tapered sizing is designed specifically to accommodate two 12-oz (355-ml) cans of beer, soda, sparkling water or other beverage of choice. And just like a double-wall vacuum tumbler does for the liquid inside it, the Stack provides an insulating barrier to keep those two cans cold for up to 18 hours. The cans, of course, need to be cold to begin with, preferably pulled straight out of a fridge or ice-filled cooler, and the Cooler Stack merely ensures they don't warm up before you're ready to down them at the end of the day (or a midday break).

The GSI 2 Can Cooler Stack lets you easily bring a pair of cold drinks to scenic viewpoints, instead of lugging an ice-filled cooler GSI Outdoors

Also like a typical tumbler, the Cooler Stack doubles as a mug for hot beverages and food, keeping contents warm for up to eight hours. You could fill it with coffee or soup, and enjoy a hot beverage or meal during a winter hike or snowshoe trip. The company also suggests popping a piping-hot burrito in to enjoy down the trail.

The Cooler Stack is designed for activities like backpacking, in which it's impractical or impossible to lug around a larger cooler full of melting ice. It's also perfect for carrying a pair of cold beers around the golf or frisbee golf course.

The stainless steel 2 Can Cooler Stack is sized for fitting easily into backpacks, duffles and even the mesh pockets on the outside of many day and multi-day packs. It includes a removable hand strap for better grip and easier hand carry. A screw-tight lid keeps contents secure inside.

The handle provides an easy method for manual carry, and can be removed if you need to squeeze the Cooler Stack into a backpack pocket GSI Outdoors

The Cooler Stack measures just under 11 inches (28 cm) tall by 3.1 inches (8 cm) in diameter, taller than but about the same diameter as a typical vacuum tumbler. Weight comes in at 13.4 oz (380 g).

GSI launched the 2 Can Cooler Stack this month, just in time to make it an easy gift for the thirsty backpacker, mountain biker or outdoors lover on your holiday shopping list. It retails for US$29.95.

Source: GSI Outdoors

