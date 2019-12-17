High Altitude puts a foam-core composite spin on the teardrop trailer

Teardrop trailers typically feature a wood body, sometimes with an aluminum skin, but manufacturers large and small have been moving away from the wood and toward all metal and composite constructions. The latest to roll into our field of view is the High Altitude XT50, a foam-core composite shell filled out with a cozy sleeper interior and tailgate galley. Tack on the standard solar panel, Pioneer audio system and ruggedized off-road construction, and you're touring parts unknown in a fully modern tiny cabin with wheels.

With its bright, glossy coloring, gritty Line-X-covered nose and rounded edges, the 16-foot (4.9-m)-long High Altitude XT50 immediately stands out from the crisp-edged wood/aluminum teardrop pack. And it should — its shell is actually a 1.3-in (3.3-cm)-thick foam core composite. High Altitude explains that it creates two halves and fuses them together with two adhesives and more than 30 screws.

Taking the path less traveled High Altitude Trailer Co

Colorado-based High Altitude explains that its bonded composite construction eliminates the potential for leaks, wood rot and rusting and adds that it saves weight while offering superior insulation and sound deadening. Mold your trailer body into classic sliced-capsule shape and splash it with a vibrant multi-color scheme, and it looks rather attractive, too.

A color for every taste High Altitude Trailer Co

High Altitude continues its modern spin on the teardrop trailer by equipping the XT50 with a capable standard electrical system. That system has its roots in a 95 Ah deep-cycle marine battery and comes standard with a 1,200-watt inverter and 100-watt roof-mounted solar panel. Unlike the power-ravenous Retreat ERV, the tiny XT50 has very modest power needs, running a 200-watt dual-speaker Pioneer Bluetooth audio system, reading light, 12 V fan and pair of outlets.

High Altitude does use wood inside the composite shell, where there's no replacement for its natural, rustic warmth. Wood features prominently in the galley design, which is fully customizable in terms of layout and cabinetry. A stainless steel countertop and Camp Chef gas stove come standard, and options include a Camp Chef oven, Dometic CFXW35 12 V fridge, and side-mounted 5- or 10-lb propane tank.

No plumbing here, but the galley comes standard with a stainless counter, cabinets, audio system and Camp Chef stove; fridge is available optionally High Altitude Trailer Co

Dual side doors provide convenient access into the XT50 living cabin, which looks a touch larger than the average teardrop interior. Its full-queen bed (60 x 80-in/152 x 203-cm) doubles as a small seat when folded back, and the floor is finished in composite wood-look flooring.

The XT50 interior is designed for both sitting and lying High Altitude Trailer Co

Designed as much for demanding off-road travel as pavement, the XT50 finds its foundation on a 2 x 3-in steel frame welded together in-house. A pair of leaf springs cushion the 15-in steel Jeep wheels wrapped in standard 31-in off-road tires. Buyers can also upgrade to 33s. The leaf springs are rated to 3,500 lb (1,588 kg), and the trailer itself weighs 1,500 lb (680 kg) dry. The tongue storage basket and Thule crossbars come standard.

The XT50 base price is $18,400, but High Altitude offers a more a la carte order sheet than the average trailer builder, letting buyers upgrade with several different frame configurations, larger tires, and packaged and individual add-ons from an options list that includes diesel heating, a tongue-mounted dry box, spare tire mounting, a motorcycle mount, and a lithium battery upgrade.

The promo video below shows the XT50 braving "high altitude" winter to support a ski campout.

High Altitude Trailer

Source: High Altitude Trailer Co