Mars Space X Air inflatable camper opens, pumps and stabilizes itself

The Mars Space X Air is a hard-wearing Australian-designed off-road camper that inflates into a comfortable, well-equipped base camp. Mars steps further into fully automated camping by installing fold-out lids, inflatable frame tubes and folding stabilizer legs that all operate at the push of a few controls on a dedicated setup panel. The convenience continues at camp, where the Space Air X offers indoor and outdoor entertainment, a double-sized outdoor kitchen, sleeping for a family of six, and a large al fresca lounge for up to eight.

In designing an inflatable version of its Space X dual-fold camper trailer, Victoria-based Mars Campers decided to make it even more convenient than the average inflatable. That meant automating not only the inflation process but as much of the setup as possible.

The big feature that sets the Space X Air apart is the dedicated setup and inflation control panel Mars Campers

It all happens in a dedicated, neatly labeled control panel that allows users to hit buttons and flip switches to open the front and rear lids, fold down the four stabilizer legs, and inflate both the camper tent and the awning. Mars calls the Space X Air Australia's first auto-opening, auto-stabilizing and auto-inflating dual-fold camper and uses a low-noise pressure system to keep the tent comfortably inflated at camp.

Besides being much quicker to set up than the hard-poled Space X, the Space X Air is also easier than other inflatable campers, such as the off-road Opus Air that requires users to manually fold out the lids and set up stabilizer legs. Space X Air campers still have to manually flip a few latches, swing the rear tire carrier out of the way and set up some support hardware, but the near-fully automated process should save a few minutes of time, which will be particularly valuable during those camp arrivals when the sun has already set or is nearly there.

Instead of the manual lifting of other dual-fold trailers, Mars automates things with electric-folding lids Mars Campers

Inside, the Space X Air has 140 x 190-cm (55 x 75-in) double beds at each end. The large wraparound dinette just to the right of the entry door converts over into a 180 x 190-cm (71 x 75-in) bed, completing a six-person sleeping capacity that Mars recommends for up to four adults and two children. During the day, the wraparound sofa can seat up to eight people, and the roll-up tent canvas makes for a breezy indoor/outdoor-style lounge.

The Space X Air sofa seats up to eight while the table accommodates up to six Mars Campers

While the Space X Air interior does have a 20-L minibar fridge to keep cold drinks close at hand, the main cold storage, food prep and cooking happens outside. A fridge slide to the left of the entry accommodates the main fridge/freezer, while a slide-out pantry next to it offers storage space for food products. Stroll past the doorway, and the main slide-out kitchen area doubles up on prep space with a full-width fold-away worktop behind the Dometic SMEV three-burner stove and sink. There's more work space next to the stove and on the removable end worktop. A flexible LED light assists with night cooking.

Roll-up fabric makes the interior lounge a breezy porch Mars Campers

The Space X Air comes optimized for entertaining with both indoor and outdoor waterproof stereo speakers, a 24-in LED TV with outdoor mounting bracket, and a touchscreen-equipped DVD player. Dual 100-Ah batteries provide power with help from a 1,000-W inverter and 30-A charger. A 200-W solar panel is available as an option. Indoor and outdoor control panels and switches provide convenient control of equipment like lights, water pump and speakers, along with system monitoring.

The Space X Air does not include an indoor bathroom but packs a standard portable toilet. It carries dual 100-L water tanks, and buyers can add in an optional water heater.

The Mars Space X Air measures just under 6 meters long and has a 2,600-kg ATM Mars Campers

Mars' 5.9-meter-long (19-ft) trailer is built up for full-on Aussie-grade off-roading with a hot-dipped galvanized chassis, independent suspension with dual gas shocks per wheel, baked enamel paint finish, checker plate up front, and a pair of 265/75 R16 MT tires on the ground with a full-size spare on the carrier. Tare weight scales in at 1,950 kg (4,300-lb), leaving 650 kg (1,433-lb) of payload to fill up the rear toolboxes, under-couch storage compartments, dual 20-L jerry can holders, dual 9-kg gas tank holder, and myriad other storage areas.

Mars introduced the Space X Air in February and has been showing it at major Australian camper shows, including last weekend's Victorian Caravan, Camping and Touring Supershow. The trailer starts at AU$39,990 (approx. US$29,800).

The six-minute walkthrough video provides a very thorough look at the Space X Air's interior and exterior features and operation.

Mars Campers: Space X Air Camper Trailer Walkthrough

Source: Mars Campers