Leatherman's new Maintenance Kit will keep your tools shiny and sharp

By Nick Lavars
September 20, 2022
Leatherman's new Maintenance Kit will keep your tools shiny and sharp
Leatherman’s multitools are built to last, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t do with a polish and tune up from time to time. The company’s new Maintenance Kit is a one-stop-shop for these types of tasks, packing everything needed to keep your multitool functional and looking the part.

Introduced today, Leatherman’s Maintenance Kit includes a cleaning brush, pick and swabs to scrub tools’ surfaces clean and dig grime out of their cracks and crevices. There’s lubrication oil onboard to keep the parts moving freely and a microfiber cloth to dry everything off and leave a nice sheen once you’re done.

There's also a handy cleaning mat with a sunken base to capture debris and keep the table or workbench clean beneath, while Leatherman has thrown its blade sharpener into the mix, too. This accessory includes a carbide sharpener, ceramic sharpener and a diamond-coated sharpening rod for different types of blade sharpening, and features a lanyard for an additional carry option.

The Blade Sharpener will, however, fit snugly into the durable nylon carry case that houses Leatherman’s Maintenance Kit. This pouch also features additional storage space to stow a multitool or knife (not included). Priced at US$70, the Leatherman Maintenance Kit is available now, while the video below offers a handy overview of the product.

Leatherman Maintenance Kit

Source: Leatherman

