Solar-powered Luci Beam transforms from headlamp to flashlight

Although any headlamp can also serve as a flashlight if you simply hold the thing in your hand, Mpowerd's new Luci Beam is designed specifically to play both roles. As an added bonus, it can also be solar-recharged, for times when plugging it in isn't an option.

The Luci Beam consists of three main parts: a headlamp mount (which is attached to an elasticized headband), an LED-equipped headlamp module, and an LED-less flashlight module. Each of the two modules contains its own lithium-ion battery – a 650-mAh unit in the headlamp, and a 4,000-mAh unit in the flashlight.

When using the Luci Beam as a headlamp, the headlamp module is magnetically joined directly to the headlamp mount. The front LED section of the module can then be tilted downwards by up to 90 degrees, to better illuminate the task at hand. It contains two white LEDs that have a combined maximum output of 300 lumens, along with two red LEDs for scenarios in which users don't wish to compromise their night-time vision.

The Luci Beam's LEDs can be tilted up to 90 degrees, as needed Mpowerd

When utilizing the Luci Beam as a flashlight, the headlamp module is magnetically joined to the flashlight module (instead of the headlamp mount). The larger, latter module is easier for users to hold onto, plus its higher-capacity battery allows for longer runtimes. Additionally, the flashlight module can be joined to the headlamp mount at the rear, with that mount's headband becoming a wristband.

The two modules' batteries can be charged separately or simultaneously (if the modules are joined together), using either an included USB cable or the flashlight module's solar panel. A full charge reportedly takes less than two hours via USB, or eight hours in direct sunlight.

The larger flashlight module is easier for users to hold onto, plus its higher-capacity battery allows for longer runtimes Mpowerd

When used on its own, the headlamp module's claimed runtime sits at two hours in High output mode (300 lumens), six hours in Medium (100 lumens) and 24 hours in Low (10 lumens). Once the headlamp module has been joined to the flashlight module, those figures jump to four hours in High, 12 hours in Medium and 30 hours in Low.

The whole Luci Beam setup is also IPX4 water-resistant, meaning it can withstand water splashes from any direction. It's available now via the Mpowerd website, priced at US$64.95.

Source: Mpowerd

