Multi-use POD looks like a cross between a Tesla Cybertruck and a UFO

New Zealand-based Dreadnort Boats, not surprisingly, is best known for its watercraft. That said, the company has now unveiled a multi-use portable structure called the POD ... which will definitely get its user noticed.

First of all, we should point out that Dreadnort Boats is actually the result of a collaboration between two other firms, Transformarine Naval Architects and Altech Marine. The name POD is an acronym for "Point Of Difference," which certainly is appropriate.

We're told that the concept dates back to a 2011 case study, in which the designers were tasked with developing a tsunami shelter that could double as a boat or trailer. After all, why have a shelter that just sits around doing nothing between emergencies? And no, with its big windows, the POD itself is not intended to be tsunami-proof.

Inside the POD – two rooftop hatches provide ventilation Dreadnort Boats

Designed to serve as a portable office, the current prototype is made of 5-mm marine-grade aluminum plating along with 6-mm toughened safety glass windows. It measures 5.1 x 2.5 x 2.5 m (200 x 98 x 98 in), has a plan-view area of 9.4 sq m (101 sq ft), a maximum interior headroom of 201.5 cm (79 in) and it weighs a bit over 1 tonne (1.1 US tons).

Dreadnort claims that the prototype's V-shaped seating areas can accommodate up to 12 adults, plus there are under-seat storage areas and two drop-down tables that can be fitted with squabs (cushions) to double as beds. The whole thing is moved from place to place on a boat trailer, and has lifting lugs on the roof which allow it to be hoisted by a crane or helicopter.

The POD can be towed on a trailer, and is designed to fit inside a 20-ft (6-m) shipping container Dreadnort Boats

Once in place, the POD's main body sits up to 10 cm (3.9 in) above the ground on four adjustable-height jacks. Occupants enter and exit via a two-piece gull-wing door which features a set of fold-down steps.

And while the shelter certainly could be plugged into the local electrical grid, it is equipped with two 150-watt solar panels which charge a 200-Ah deep cycle battery. A 350-watt inverter can be used to power a laptop or TV, while two 12-volt DC sockets can be used for appliances like a small refrigerator – there are also two USB outlets for charging electronic devices.

The prototype is additionally equipped with three light circuits which include overhead interior lighting, foot-level interior mood lighting, and exterior lighting over the entrance. Oh yes, and there's also a Fusion Panel-Stereo.

The POD, all lit up and ready to go Dreadnort Boats

Dreadnort naval architect Blair Lewis tells us that the company is working on several other layouts, in which the POD could also be utilized as a camping trailer, mobile food/coffee kiosk, tiny house, or houseboat. The company is additionally quite receptive to custom-designing PODs for whatever purpose the client wishes.

Depending on the setup and amenities, pricing for fully finished units starts at NZ$98,000 (about US$61,243).

Source: Dreadnort Boats

