Nite Ize brightens camp and van life with colorful fiber optic strand

Thanks to options like Mpowerd Luci solar strings and BioLite NanoGrid hanging lanterns, string lighting has started to creep in on the old, reliable lantern as the campsite ambient lighting source of choice. Such hanging lights create as much atmosphere as they do light, helping to delineate the campsite from the greater campground. Nite Ize offers another alternative with its new Radiant Rechargeable ShineLine. Using fiber optic construction, the ShineLine delivers a sharp, colorful streak of light at the campsite and beyond.

A new backyard-to-backcountry solution, the Radiant ShineLine brings a little extra lighting flair where it's needed, whether that's on your deck for a family BBQ, deep in the wilderness at a primitive campsite, or strung on a bike or canoe during a night outing. Powered by an integrated rechargeable battery, the LEDs fire light through the 10-foot (3 m) fiber optic cable to create a radiant rope.

A little loud and bright for our biking tastes, but the ShineLine can also be used to increase bicycle visibility Nite Ize

The battery provides up to six hours of runtime and recharges in roughly an hour and a half via micro-USB (cable not included). An electrical pass-through design keeps the lights shining while the battery charges, and users can also power the ShineLine with an external battery bank or other USB power source.

Making the Radiant ShineLine quite convenient to use are the included Nite Ize Gear Ties. Rubberized bendable wires, the Gear Ties wrap easily around branches, tent poles, bike tubes and more, much like we've seen on past Nite Ize products. In addition to hanging the ShineLine, the Gear Ties serve to wrap the cable up for travel or for use as a more centralized light source.

The Nite Ize Radiant ShineLine lights up picnic tables or campsites Nite Ize

The Radiant ShineLine is water-resistant and features both glow and flash modes, operated via a simple push-button interface. At under 2.3 oz (65 g), it travels easily by car, bike or foot.

Nite Ize plans to launch the Radiant ShineLine in mid February for $29.99. The video clip below shows some other potential uses.

Radiant® Rechargeable ShineLine™

Source: Nite Ize