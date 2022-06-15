Nitecore's 20,000-lumen flashlight cuts through 300 yards of darkness

As the name might suggest, Nitecore's line of Tiny Monster flashlights are designed to pack maximum punch into compact packages, and the latest cranks up the illumination to a blinding 20,000 lumens. The TM20K is the brightest of the Tiny Monster bunch but maintains a small and portable stature, along with a convenient one-hand-friendly operation.

Nitecore's first Tiny Monster torch landed way back in 2013 and was billed as the world's smallest 3,500-lumen flashlight. The gearmaker has continued refining its technology in the years since with a focus on packing maximum lumens into minimal packages. Last year we saw these efforts realized in an impressive keychain flashlight with 4,000-lumen capability, called the T4K.

The recently added TM20K brings 20,000-lumens to the party through 19 LEDs, piercing through the night sky with a beam distance of 290 meters (317 yd/951 ft). As we've seen in previous models, this max brightness is available only in "Turbo" mode, with the "High" mode the next best in offering a humble 3,100 lumens.

Packed inside is a 9,600-mAh battery that can be fast-charged in 4.5 hours with the correct power source. No run-time figures are listed for Turbo mode, but the battery keeps the lights on for 45 minutes in High Mode and 1 hour 45 minutes in 1,900-lumen "Mid" mode, so make of that what you will.

The Nitecore TM20K is designed to be used with one hand Nitecore

The flashlight comes with an included holster and features an ambidextrous paddle button at the rear, which works with power- and mode-switching buttons to allow for one-handed use. Billed as a solution for search and rescue, active threat mitigation or simply supporting outdoor nighttime activities, the TM20K is also IP68 waterproof rated and comes with an included lanyard for an extra carry option.

The flashlight is priced at US$300 and is available for order now, though the company doesn't expect more stock to land until next month.

Source: Nitecore