Split-wing camping sack aims to end sleeping bag discomfort for good

By C.C. Weiss
April 12, 2025
Rumpl's new dual-wing Wrap Sack design creates a multi-layer outdoor bedding set that provides more room and adjustability
Rumpl's new dual-wing Wrap Sack design creates a multi-layer outdoor bedding set that provides more room and adjustability
Hot, restrictive, itchy ... those are some of the nicest adjectives we can think of to describe the average sleeping bag we've used. Even if your experience is more positive than ours, you have to admit that the sleeping bag doesn't always do a great job of approximating the comfort of home bedding. It keeps you alive and hypothermia-free, but not necessarily comfortable. Rumpl has long sought to offer a better alternative, and its all-new Wrap Sack looks to solve the sleeping bag's most glaring shortcomings with an adjustable multi-layer design and oversized shape.

Rumpl hit the outdoor market running back in 2013, founded around the simplest of ideas: a warm, rugged water-resistant blanket built for travel and outdoor use, essentially a sleeping bag without the bag. The blanket proved an instant hit, seeing its Kickstarter launch campaign earn nearly $217,000 on a $15,000 goal.

Since that debut, Rumpl has become a mainstay and well-known name in the outdoor gear market, its success accelerated by a pandemic that saw society rediscovering outdoor life, from backyard to backcountry – a water-resistant ripstop blanket making a cozy solution for either destination.

Rumpl seemed content focusing on growing a full lineup of blankets meant to serve as an alternative and, perhaps, complement to the classic sleeping bag, but now it's launching its first actual sleeping bag, incorporating what it's learned selling outdoorsy blankets. The Wrap Sack appears to find a sweet spot between an oversized puffy blanket and a conventional sleeping bag.

In place of the narrowly tapered, body-hugging shape of so many modern sleeping bags, the Wrap Sack starts with a wider, more rectangular body built to limit constriction and allow more movement. So if you're an every-side sleeper who tosses and turns throughout the night, you shouldn't find yourself waking up repeatedly in a straightjacket-like stranglehold.

Helping to promote that added movement while also improving convenient temperature regulation, the Wrap Sack features a pair of left and right wings that layer over top each other. Should the camper get hot, he or she can flip one or both layers off, much like they would a blanket in a bed. This design also contributes to freer arm movement than a fully zipped sleeping bag.

Of course, in colder temperatures, you might prefer to completely batten down. In this case, Wrap Sack users can secure the layering in place using the same Cape Clip snap closures that turn Rumpl blankets into wearable capes. Those clips also allow users to attach a separate Rumpl blanket inside their Wrap Sack as an extra layer in really cold conditions. Once fully layered, the camper can zip the top layer shut like a conventional sleeping bag or leave it unzipped.

Rumpl certainly isn't the first to market with a multi-layer sleeping bag, but its design takes on a different form from those with layers that all fold to the same side, where they zip closed. The Monarch sleeping bag from UST uses a left/right-winged layering system similar to the Wrap Sack, but it has a different layout with a center main zipper and wings that zip on and off.

Beyond the winged layering, the Wrap Sack features a two-way zipper that lets campers open up the bottom to free their feet and let in ventilation. An integrated hood with pillow pocket fits seamlessly around Rumpl's Camp Pillow. The three-season Wrap Sack is filled with two types of synthetic loft and rated to 20 ºF (-7 ºC). It weighs 5 lb (2.3 kg).

Rumpl launched the Wrap Sack this month for a price of US$199. It comes with a roll-top stuff sack and cinching mesh storage bag for easy packing and transport.

We hope we explained the Wrap Sack well enough, but the one-minute video really puts us to shame in showing exactly how it works out in the wild to keep campers more comfortable and flexible.

The Wrap Sack 20 Sleeping Bag

Source: Rumpl

