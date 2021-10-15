Ultimate Camper teardrop trailer marries the mod cons with retro styling

Mixing vintage flavors with the creature comforts of a modern-day camper, Ohio-based RV outfitter Ultimate Toys has introduced a retro-styled teardrop trailer with an impressive degree of luxury inside. The Ultimate Camper packs all the amenities for cooking and eating with the family, all while maintaining a compact form for easy towing with a wide range of vehicles.

The Ultimate Camper is 15 ft and 3 inches (4.6 m) long and weighs less than 2,500 lb (1,133 kg), making it a manageable attachment for mid-sized and compact SUVs, or even some sedans. Despite its mobile stature, the trailer features a dinette space inside that can comfortably seat a family of five, alongside a full kitchen with a two burner stove, microwave, fridge and stainless steel sink.

A second kitchen can be found at the rear of the clamshell camper, which features its own sink along with a gas grill, removable cooler and a thoughtful pass-through window for access to the interior. Once the dining is done, the convertible dinette folds up into a queen-size bed for two, meaning the kids might need to pitch a tent or seek alternative accommodation.

On the entertainment side of things, the Ultimate Camper is kitted out with TVs and speakers inside and out, and Bluetooth media center for convenient control of the content. Air conditioning and a roof fan also feature on the inside, while a full bathroom is wedged into the corner and features a cassette toilet, built-in sink and shower.

The Ultimate Camper is hand-crafted by Amish artisans, and will available in two variants, the Classic and the Woody with a partial timber exterior. The company hasn't outlined pricing for the highly towable teardrop, but interested parties can get in contact for more information via the source link.

Source: Ultimate Toys