© 2019 New Atlas
Outdoors

Upgraded EverRatchet multitool uses grade 5 titanium for extra torque

By Nick Lavars
November 26, 2019
Upgraded EverRatchet multitool...
The EverRatchet Clip multitool features a number of implements
The EverRatchet Clip multitool features a number of implements
View 8 Images
The newly launched EverRatchet Clip tool features side catches to hold bits in place
1/8
The newly launched EverRatchet Clip tool features side catches to hold bits in place
Filko and his company GearInfusion are looking to raise $US3,000 to fund the production of the EverRatchet Clip
2/8
Filko and his company GearInfusion are looking to raise $US3,000 to fund the production of the EverRatchet Clip
The EverRatchet Clip tool features a pocket clip for easier carry
3/8
The EverRatchet Clip tool features a pocket clip for easier carry
The EverRatchet Clip is a multitool at heart
4/8
The EverRatchet Clip is a multitool at heart
The EverRatchet Clip multitool features a number of implements
5/8
The EverRatchet Clip multitool features a number of implements
The EverRatchet Clip multitool in action
6/8
The EverRatchet Clip multitool in action
The EverRatchet Clip can both tighten and loosen screws
7/8
The EverRatchet Clip can both tighten and loosen screws
The EverRatchet Clip is made from grade 5 titanium for greater torque
8/8
The EverRatchet Clip is made from grade 5 titanium for greater torque

Last year we took a look at EverRatchet, a cleverly designed keychain multitool with a ratchet built in, offering folks a new way to tackle fastening jobs when going about their daily business. Inventor Brian Filko has swiftly returned to the crowdfunding scene with a new and improved version, featuring a few subtle design tweaks to make these odd-jobs that little bit easier.

The headline feature of the original EverRatchet tool was, perhaps unsurprisingly, a quarter-inch ratchet driver built into the center of its body. This quite ingenious addition to the world of multitools features a hole that pins a screwdriver bit in place with a thin beam, allowing it to turn in-synch with the tool and take any adjoining Philips head screws along for the ride.

When the EverRatchet is spun back the other way, the thin beam has just enough flex to let the tool rotate freely of the bit, in essence acting as a dynamic ratchet. To loosen screws rather than tighten them, you can simply flip the tool upside down and have at it.

The EverRatchet Clip can both tighten and loosen screws
The EverRatchet Clip can both tighten and loosen screws

This remains the key function of the newly unveiled EverRatchet Clip, though Bilko says the hole for the Philips head bit is a little tighter for a more snug fit. He has upped the quality of the material to grade five titanium, which increases the max torque of the ratchet tool by 25 percent.

The EverRatchet Clip is made from grade 5 titanium for greater torque
The EverRatchet Clip is made from grade 5 titanium for greater torque

Otherwise, the biggest additions to the tool are a pocket clip for more secure carry and a pair of side catches to hold the bit within the body when not in use. These replace the need for a couple of storage bands that featured on the original and work with the flexible ratchet beam to pin the bit in place.

The newly launched EverRatchet Clip tool features side catches to hold bits in place
The newly launched EverRatchet Clip tool features side catches to hold bits in place

As with the original, the EverRatchet Clip is a multitool at heart and features a number of other implements to take on a variety of tasks. These include a box opener, flat head screw driver, scraper, seven different wrenches, imperial and metric rulers and an improved bottle opener.

Filko and his company GearInfusion are looking to raise $US3,000 to fund the production of the EverRatchet Clip and have already breezed past this goal over at Indiegogo. Early pledges of $22 are still available, with the team planning to ship in March 2020 if everything goes to plan.

You can check out the pitch video below.

EverRatchet Clip

Source: GearInfusion

Tags

OutdoorsMulti-Tools
Nick Lavars
Nick has been writing and editing at New Atlas for over five years, where he has covered everything from distant space probes to self-driving cars to oddball animal science, and everything in between. He previously spent time at The Conversation, Mashable and The Santiago Times, earning a Masters degree in communications from Melbourne’s RMIT University along the way. When not tapping away at his desk, you might find him traveling the world in search of the weird and wonderful. Failing that, he’ll probably be watching sport.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More