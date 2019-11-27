Upgraded EverRatchet multitool uses grade 5 titanium for extra torque

Last year we took a look at EverRatchet, a cleverly designed keychain multitool with a ratchet built in, offering folks a new way to tackle fastening jobs when going about their daily business. Inventor Brian Filko has swiftly returned to the crowdfunding scene with a new and improved version, featuring a few subtle design tweaks to make these odd-jobs that little bit easier.

The headline feature of the original EverRatchet tool was, perhaps unsurprisingly, a quarter-inch ratchet driver built into the center of its body. This quite ingenious addition to the world of multitools features a hole that pins a screwdriver bit in place with a thin beam, allowing it to turn in-synch with the tool and take any adjoining Philips head screws along for the ride.

When the EverRatchet is spun back the other way, the thin beam has just enough flex to let the tool rotate freely of the bit, in essence acting as a dynamic ratchet. To loosen screws rather than tighten them, you can simply flip the tool upside down and have at it.

The EverRatchet Clip can both tighten and loosen screws GearInfusion

This remains the key function of the newly unveiled EverRatchet Clip, though Bilko says the hole for the Philips head bit is a little tighter for a more snug fit. He has upped the quality of the material to grade five titanium, which increases the max torque of the ratchet tool by 25 percent.

The EverRatchet Clip is made from grade 5 titanium for greater torque GearInfusion

Otherwise, the biggest additions to the tool are a pocket clip for more secure carry and a pair of side catches to hold the bit within the body when not in use. These replace the need for a couple of storage bands that featured on the original and work with the flexible ratchet beam to pin the bit in place.

The newly launched EverRatchet Clip tool features side catches to hold bits in place GearInfusion

As with the original, the EverRatchet Clip is a multitool at heart and features a number of other implements to take on a variety of tasks. These include a box opener, flat head screw driver, scraper, seven different wrenches, imperial and metric rulers and an improved bottle opener.

Filko and his company GearInfusion are looking to raise $US3,000 to fund the production of the EverRatchet Clip and have already breezed past this goal over at Indiegogo. Early pledges of $22 are still available, with the team planning to ship in March 2020 if everything goes to plan.

You can check out the pitch video below.

EverRatchet Clip

Source: GearInfusion