Ultra-slicey switchblade morphs into manual folder at swap of a joint

Until this year, Oregon-based Work Sharp has been known best for its wide-ranging lineup of blade-sharpening tools. In fact, it brings over 50 years' experience in the category. Now it's taking that grandmaster-level expertise of freshly honed edges to a lineup of knives all its own. Instead of merely leaning on its brand name to sell a basic blade, it's doing things a little differently. Each knife in the company's debut lineup features an interchangeable pivot that transforms operation from automatic to manual (and vice versa) on a whim.

Called the RMX – for Replaceable Mechanism Exchange – Work Sharp's first-ever knife series features a gold disc joint that proves an immediate visual focal point. And that's because it's the cornerstone of the entire design, the piece that gives the RMX series its name and makes it special.

With a couple of twists of the included 2-mm hex wrench, the gold pivot mechanism removes and swaps out hardware via what Work Sharp says is the first-ever interchangeable pivot cartridge. This allows the user to easily switch between manual and push-button blade deployment.

The interchangeable pivot cartridge makes each RMX two knives in one Work Sharp

As to why you'd want to switch between the two modes, each style has its own set of advantages and may be preferable for different situations or tasks. The most obvious that comes to mind is that automatic knives, often called switchblades, are illegal in various countries around the world, as well as individual states in the USA. In some jurisdictions, they're legal but more heavily regulated than manual folders.

Being able to switch between the two operations should make the knife compliant with local regulations wherever one happens to be, which could be quite helpful when traveling, camping in other states or countries, etc. Install the manual pivot cartridge, and the knife is a manual folder.

Work Sharp RMX Reverse Tanto Work Sharp

Beyond legal issues, the automatic push-button option promotes fast, smooth one-handed blade deployment, whereas a manual mechanism promotes simpler slow-and-steady operation. If you happen to prefer the different styles for different purposes, a knife that can quickly switch modes is a handy dual-function design to add to your toolbox. We've seen knife models that come in the buyer's choice of manual or automatic operation, but the RMX series takes that a step further with a single unit that can switch between the two operating modes.

Plus, plenty of people just like collecting different knives and everyday carry tools, and this is certainly a distinctive style to add to the cache.

Why add a whole separate knife to your EDC kit when you can add a second cartridge and have two knives in one? Work Sharp

Beyond its quick-swapping pivot, the RMX series features an integral handle crafted from a single piece of magnesium and a thin, ultra-sharp blade made from CPM-3V or M390 steel, depending on model. The CPM-3V finds use in a full-size Reverse Tanto that Work Sharp promises as "razor-thin" and "ultra-slicey," built for both precision cutting and everyday usage. The M390 goes into full-size and compact Drop Point knives.

"RMX knives were engineered for real-world use – whether at a desk, on a job site or in the field," promised Work Sharp lead engineer Dan Dovel in this week's sneak-peek announcement. "Every detail, from the modular pivot to the integral handle, supports practical everyday carry – fast, functional and built to perform without unnecessary complexity."

We'll take a closer look at individual model specs and pricing when Work Sharp launches the first knives on June 6, but if you want to get in early on the first round of limited production you can sign up for notifications.

Source: Work Sharp

