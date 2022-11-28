Xeter Spark combines four outdoor lights in one system

If you're the outdoorsy type, it's possible you might have use for a flashlight, headlamp, bicycle headlight and camping lantern. Well, if you wanna keep things streamlined, Xeter Spark combines all four in one modular system.

Currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, the setup consists of a single-Cree-LED Core module along with four peripheral devices: a flashlight handle, an elastic-strap-equipped headlamp mount, a handlebar mount, and a translucent white "matte diffuser" that can be set down on flat surfaces – or hung using a built-in loop – to serve as a campsite lantern.

Although the Core reportedly has no battery of its own (although the Indiegogo video seems to suggest otherwise), the flashlight handle, headlamp mount and bar mount each have a 5,500-mAh battery, while the diffuser has a 3,000-mAh battery. Utilizing built-in neodymium magnets, the Core can be quickly popped on and off of each peripheral as needed.

The diffuser can be set down or hung up Xeter Outdoors

Users focus the Core's beam by sliding its head in and out of its main body, and they adjust its intensity either by twisting the head or via button-presses. The intensity can also be adjusted remotely via a Bluetooth-linked smartphone, and it ranges from a 5-lumen Eco mode all the way up to a 1,200-lumen Strobe mode.

According to Xeter Spark's designers, one charge of each peripheral's battery should be good for a runtime of at least three hours at an output of 400 lumens. All of the hardware is IP67 water-resistant, meaning it can withstand being submerged to a depth of 1 meter (3.3 ft) for about 30 minutes.

Assuming everything works out, a pledge of US$149 will get you a complete setup – the planned retail price is $223. Xeter Spark is demonstrated in the video below.

And no, it isn't the first system of its kind. The PAL, Bosavi and Lantern setups all offer similar functionality.

XETER SPARK 4-in-1 Flashlight

Sources: Indiegogo, Xeter Outdoors

