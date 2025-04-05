© 2025 New Atlas
Outdoors

2-oz camp shoes pack tiny and trek weightlessly to remote camps

By C.C. Weiss
April 05, 2025
2-oz camp shoes pack tiny and trek weightlessly to remote camps
Hairy, rustic bro legs ... an age-old way of pushing product (the Ultralight Camp Shoes still look pretty slick, though)
Hairy, rustic bro legs ... an age-old way of pushing product (the Ultralight Camp Shoes still look pretty slick, though)
View 10 Images
Hairy, rustic bro legs ... an age-old way of pushing product (the Ultralight Camp Shoes still look pretty slick, though)
1/10
Hairy, rustic bro legs ... an age-old way of pushing product (the Ultralight Camp Shoes still look pretty slick, though)
A light slide design, the Ultralight Camp Shoes combine a thin sole with a multi-fabric upper and an adjustable heel strap
2/10
A light slide design, the Ultralight Camp Shoes combine a thin sole with a multi-fabric upper and an adjustable heel strap
A more comfortable way to base camp than those hiking boots you can't wait to take off
3/10
A more comfortable way to base camp than those hiking boots you can't wait to take off
It's not going to climb mountains, but the Ultralight Camp Shoe sole provides a little tread for light traction
4/10
It's not going to climb mountains, but the Ultralight Camp Shoe sole provides a little tread for light traction
The Ultralights can be worn with or without socks
5/10
The Ultralights can be worn with or without socks
With socks for a little more warmth
6/10
With socks for a little more warmth
The Zpacks Ultralight Camp Shoes pack flatter than virtually any other shoe out there, making them easy to squeeze in even an overloaded pack
7/10
The Zpacks Ultralight Camp Shoes pack flatter than virtually any other shoe out there, making them easy to squeeze in even an overloaded pack
We'd have gone with the socked foot for the heel strap close-up, but that hiker's heel isn't nearly as dry, cracked and blistered as it could be
8/10
We'd have gone with the socked foot for the heel strap close-up, but that hiker's heel isn't nearly as dry, cracked and blistered as it could be
The Zpacks Ultralight shoes roll nearly as easily as they flatten
9/10
The Zpacks Ultralight shoes roll nearly as easily as they flatten
Zpacks offers several color options
10/10
Zpacks offers several color options
View gallery - 10 images

If there's one thing you want to do immediately after completing the kind of long, exhausting hike that's mandatory when backpacking, it's rip off those shoes and let your fiery, achy feet breathe a little. But as much as you'd like to whip out your most comfortably broken-in set of slippers or sandals, it can be tough to justify the pack space and weight for such a luxury. Ultralight gear specialist Zpacks has a solution that sizes and weighs only slightly more than fresh air. Its flat-collapsing, rollable Ultralight Camp Shoes weigh less than 1 ounce per shoe and provide a comfortable, breathable refuge for tired, aching feet.

Zpacks isn't the first company to design a set of lightweight, ultraportable after-journey shoes for wearing around backcountry base camp. It's probably not even the 100th. In fact, as this handy list from Bikepacking shows, there are scores of options out there right now either designed specifically for the purpose or otherwise suitable for it. As that list also shows, Zpacks undercuts every alternative but one in weight several times over, including Skinners sock-shoes.

Zpacks offers several color options
Zpacks offers several color options

The Florida-based ultralight gear maker focuses most of its attention on backpacking's big three (shelter, sleeping system, backpack), where it offers some of the lightest gear out there via no-expenses-spared weight-cutting tech. But the company also dabbles in backcountry apparel and accessories, and the Ultralight Camp Shoes are one of its latest wearable accessory launches.

The Ultralight shoes are among the most minimalist footwear we've seen since these weird half-soled Runningpads more than a decade ago. They're more of a slipper or slide than a full shoe and feature a wide toe box to aid in providing loose, breezy comfort for weary feet. While Zpacks says the 4-mm foam sole is ready to protect against rocks and roots, the Ultralights are ultimately meant for traipsing around camp and not much farther, certainly not for any extended side hiking, river wading or hill scrambling.

The Ultralights can be worn with or without socks
The Ultralights can be worn with or without socks

Above that flat foam platform, the upper features 100D ripstop nylon at the front and sides and a Lycra mesh top for stretch and breathability. An adjustable shock cord saves weight over a full heel in keeping the shoe secure around the foot.

When it's time to pack up and move, the Ultralight uppers fold down to the sole for the flattest packing possible. The shoes can also roll up to fit in a smaller backpack compartment or mesh bottle holder. At an estimated 1.8 oz (51 g) per pair, the Ultralight Camp Shoes are much lighter than typical around-camp shoes and lighter than virtually any ultralight alternative we've seen, including the 8-oz (228-g) North Face NSE Tent Mule IV, 4.8-oz (136-g) Exped Camp Slipper, and 3-oz (85-g) Western Mountaineering Flash Down Booties.

The Zpacks Ultralight shoes roll nearly as easily as they flatten
The Zpacks Ultralight shoes roll nearly as easily as they flatten

Even those aforementioned half-sole Runningpads (which don't appear to be available any longer, replaced by full-sole Fullsouls) handily exceeded the Ultralights' weight at 2.8 oz (80 g) per pair. The only other shoe on Bikepacking's list as lightweight as the Ultralight Camp Shoes is the Imago from Mayfly Ultralight Equipment. It weighs in at the same 1.8 oz per pair but is a sandal, an option that may be preferable for some backpackers and trips but won't offer the same amount of foot coverage.

And if you want to shave another tenth of an ounce, the Nymph sandal from Mayfly comes in at an estimated 1.7 oz (48 g) per pair.

With socks for a little more warmth
With socks for a little more warmth

Of course, there are usually some tradeoffs to getting the lightest of the light version of any style of product, and the Ultralight Camp Shoes are no exception. They aren't exorbitantly expensive as is often the case with the lightest ultralight outdoor gear, but they are a lightweight half-shoe that won't be quite as warm as a full-bodied shoe or slipper and certainly won't provide much in the way of protection against rain or mud. In colder weather, a set of down booties might prove worth their slight extra weight.

That said, for less than 2 ounces of pack weight, the Ultralight Camp Shoes certainly seem better than the alternative of staying in hot, sweaty, possibly waterlogged hiking boots for the entire evening.

Zpacks launched the Ultralight Camp Shoes in November and sold out of its first few runs. The company plans to drop a new batch this month, so if you're interested in owning a set, make sure to check in at the link below. Retail is US$34.95, and the shoes come in sizes small to XXL.

Source: Zpacks

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

OutdoorsBackpackingFootwearShoesLightweightCampingBikepackingCollapsible
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!