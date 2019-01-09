That HDR content can now come in the form of Dolby Vision or HDR10+, the two competing dynamic metadata formats that allow HDR information to be altered within scenes. Panasonic's previous OLED sets boasted HDR10+ support, but embracing Dolby Vision in the new TV leaves Samsung out in the cold as the only major manufacturer sticking solely with HDR10+, which currently offers much less content than Dolby Vision. The GZ2000 also supports regular HDR10 as well as HLG Photo, a new HDR format for still images that is also supported by Panasonic's mirrorless cameras.