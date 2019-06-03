And so to another world's first for the upcoming Lumix S1H, which is currently at the prototype stage of development. It's capable of 6K movies recording at a cinematic 24 frames per second in 3:2 aspect, though movie-makers looking for a faster frame rate and a 16:9 aspect will need to sacrifice a few pixels and opt for 5.9K resolution at 30 fps. Panasonic says that the new model will be the first " full-frame digital interchangeable lens system camera" to enable 10-bit 4K/C4K at 60 fps recording too.

