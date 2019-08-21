Philips turns to the crowd for compact projector launchView gallery - 4 images
Though crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter and Indiegogo have been used by startups and small businesses to bring their ideas to life, established companies have also been using these platforms more and more. The latest to do so is Philips, which has listed its PicoPix Max compact projector on Indiegogo.
Philips Projection says that it's chosen to launch on Indiegogo to open a conversation with potential buyers directly. In return, early adopters will benefit from backer-only access to behind the scenes processes and a discount on the cost of the PicoPix Max short throw smart projector.
The Max can throw a Full HD resolution image up to 120 diagonal inches at 800 ANSI Color Lumens. There's auto-keystone correction and autofocus to make setting up less of a trial. It has built-in stereo speakers, 16 GB of onboard memory, a battery that's good for up to 3 hours, and a computer brain built around a 1.5 GHz quad-core processor runs a custom flavor of Android.
The panel to the top is touch-enabled for menu navigation, there's 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1, as well as microSD, HDMI and USB-C, and it tips the scales at just 850 g (1.8 lb). And the LED bulbs are reported to have an operational life of more than 30,000 hours.
The 5.35 x 5.28 x 1.97 in (136 x 134 x 47.5 mm) PicoPix Max will come with a tripod and travel pouch, pledges start at €419 (about US$460) and, if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in October. The video below has more.
Source: Indiegogo
