Canon launches new PowerShot series with dedicated 4K vlogging videocam

Canon has announced the first product in its new PowerShot V series. The V10 4K vlogging camera is aimed squarely at mobile YouTube and TikTok creators looking to "level-up their creative content and step-up from using a smartphone."

We have seen this kind of thing before of course, in the shape of the Flip video camera from Pure Digital way back in 2007. But as you'd expect, Canon's compact and lightweight PowerShot V10 is very much designed for today's live streaming, vlogging content creator.

The 63 x 90 x 34-mm (2.5 x 3.5 x 1.3-in), 211-g (7.5-oz) camera is built around a 1-inch-type back-illuminated CMOS sensor matched with a Digic X image processing engine for 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) video at 30 frames per second or 1080p at 60 fps.

There's a fixed 19-mm (equivalent) F2.8-F8 lens out front with a 97.5-degree viewing angle for videos and 100.2 degrees for stills, it offers ISO125 to 12,800 light sensitivity in photo mode and up to ISO3,200 for 4K recording or ISO6,400 in Full HD, and a bunch of movie filters plus a three-stop ND filter are included. The V10 comes with face-tracking contrast-detection autofocus, frame AF for product reviews, 3x digital zoom and electronic image stabilization.

The PowerShot V10 features face-tracking autofocus and frame AF for product reviews Canon

It can be operated in one hand with assistance from the flip-up 2-inch, 460k-dot touchscreen interface for control, liveview and playback, or it can be plonked on a flat surface or hung from a nearby branch via the included kickstand, and there's a tripod mount as well for setup flexibility.

Built-in stereo microphones allow for 16-bit/48-kHz audio to accompany visual content, plus a third joins the party to deal with background noise suppression. The battery-powered camera also sports a 3.5-mm jack for plugging in an external mic if desired.

The V10 lacks internal storage but does feature a microSD media slot, livestreaming is possible via the Camera Connect mobile app, and if you're capturing content at home, the camera can be connected to a router over 802.11n Wi-Fi to output video to social media platforms via the app. It also features a HDMI micro output and can be used as a UVC/AUC-compliant webcam too.

The V10 goes on sale from next month in black or silver for around US$430. The video below has more.

Introducing the Canon PowerShot V10 Vlog Cam for Content Creators

Product page: PowerShot V10 Vlog Camera