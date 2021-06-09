© 2021 New Atlas
Retro-stylish Olympus PEN camera released as MFT travel companion

By Paul Ridden
June 09, 2021
Retro-stylish Olympus PEN came...
OM Digital Solutions is hoping you'll take the PEN E-P7 with you on your travels to capture image and video memories
OM Digital Solutions is hoping you'll take the PEN E-P7 with you on your travels to capture image and video memories
The PEN E-P7 features a pop-up flash, and a tilting rear monitor

The Olympus PEN E-P7 comes with a switch out front for quick access to creativity settings

External flash units can be attached to the shoe mount

The PEN E-P7 camera is built around a 20-MP Live MOS 4/3 image sensor

There's a 3-inch tilting LCD touch-enabled monitor around back from framing up and access to camera settings



The PEN E-P7 camera is the first product to be released since the imaging division of Olympus was acquired by Japan Industrial Partners and spun out to a new company called OM Digital Solutions

The PEN E-P7 is available in black or white

Earlier in the year, Olympus sold its imaging division to Japan Industrial Partners. Now the first product since the formation of new company OM Digital Solutions has been announced. The PEN E-P7 micro four thirds camera goes on sale in Europe later this month, but will not be available in the US or Canada.

The new retro-styled PEN camera is built around a 20-megapixel 4/3 (17.4 x 13-mm) Live MOS sensor and TruePic VIII image processor combination for light sensitivity of ISO 100 to 6,400 (which can be extended up to 25,600), up to 15-frames-per-second (fps) sequential shooting in silent mode, and 121-point contrast autofocus with eye and face priority algorithms trickled down from pro OM-D models. It also comes with in-body 5-axis image stabilization with up to 4.5 stops of compensation.




The lightweight PEN E-P7 – it tips the scales at a body only 337 g (11.8 oz) – is capable of recording stabilized 4K/30p video, with a bump down to Full HD offering 60 frames per second and even further to 720p for 120 fps. And the compact travel camera comes with a stereo microphone for 16-bit/48-kHz audio, and a wind reduction feature is included. There's no viewfinder here, so framing up for images and video will need to be undertaken using the tilting 3-inch LCD touch monitor.

OM Digital Solutions has included a dedicated Profile Control dial to the front to enable quick access to different photo modes, with users able to take advantage of 12-color/10-step saturation control, highlight/shadow adjustment, and apply filter effects, with fine tuning available via the monitor panel.




Elsewhere, there's 802.11n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless data transfer and remote operation, limited movie and image editing cooked in, a built-in flash (though you can attach an external unit to the shoe mount), and a UHS II SD card slot.

The PEN E-P7 will go on sale in Europe from mid-June for a body only price of €799, or with a M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ kit lens for €899.

Product page: PEN E-P7

By Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

