Photography

Sony puts creators in the frame with 4K Super 35 Cinema Line camera

By Paul Ridden
September 29, 2022
Sony puts creators in the frame with 4K Super 35 Cinema Line camera
Last year, Sony fed imaging technology from its Alpha mirrorless cameras into a new entry level full-frame Cinema Line camera aimed at content creators. Now the company has introduced an APS-C version called the FX30.

"The new FX30 is a great fit for a wide range of filmmakers," said Sony's VP of Imaging Solutions, Yang Cheng. "As part of our Cinema Line, it is an attractive addition for seamless integration into large productions. Additionally, by incorporating many professional features found in our flagship cinema cameras, it is a perfect camera for up-and-coming filmmakers that are working with tight budgets."

The 4K Super 35 compact cinema camera is built around a new back-illuminated APS-C (23.3 x 15.5-mm) Exmor R CMOS image sensor with dual-base ISO - which means it's got two baselines to work from (800 and 2,500) for more than 14 stops of latitude in S-Log3. Mobile creators can also look forward to steady run-and-gun footage courtesy of 5-axis in-body optical image stabilization.

By oversampling from 6K-resolution video at 60 frames per second, the camera is capable of capturing 4K Super 35 video at 16:9 aspect, but can also grab 4K UHD at 120 fps or Full HD at 240 fps. Footage can be recorded at 10-bit 4:2:2, a number of video codecs are supported and the camera is able to output in 16-bit 4K RAW format over HDMI.

Image processing is undertaken by the Bionz XR engine, and Log shooting is possible via Cine EI, Cine EI Quick and Flexible ISO modes – with users able to preview Log footage in these modes using Look-Up Tables (LUT).

The camera can also shoot 26-megapixel JPEG/RAW stills, and features like real-time Eye AF, real-time tracking and AF Assist can be used while snapping photos or grabbing video footage. There are 495 phase-detection AF points available for movie recording, and 759 for stills. A Focus Map is available for easier visualization of depth of field, and Sony has included something called Breathing Compensation "to offer a stable angle of view when focusing."

Externally, the FX30 is pretty much the same as last year's full-frame FX3, and can similarly be had with a XLR top handle to make capturing low-angle footage a tad easier, and to allow for external microphones to be plugged in via XLR or 3.5-mm audio inputs – though there is a stereo mic built in.

The FX30 has two memory card slots that can accommodate CFexpress Type-A cards or SD media, and Sony has launched two new large-capacity, high-speed CFexpress cards alongside the new camera – the CEA-G320T and CEA-G640T. Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi are cooked in for wireless control and data transfer.

The Cinema Line FX30 Super 35 camera will be available from late October for a body only price of US$1,799.99, or $2,199.99 with the XLR handle bundled in. The video below has more.

Product Announcement of Cinema Line FX30 | Sony | α [Subtitle available in 21 languages]

Product page: FX30

