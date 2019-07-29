Linux-based Pinebook Pro has 1080p display, multi-core processing and privacy switchesView gallery - 4 images
When shopping for a new laptop, most of us would plump for a Windows-based or macOS-based system. Or if you're on a tight budget, a low cost, online working Chromebook may suit. But Linux-based systems are also available, the latest coming from Pine64 – a 14-inch portable with an attractive US$200 price tag.
Designed to rival mid-range Chromebooks, the Pinebook Pro is built around the Rockchip RK3300 system-on-chip with ARM Cortex 1.8 GHz dual-core A72 and a 1.4 GHz A53 processors and Mali graphics. The 14-inch Full HD laptop comes with 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64 GB of eMMC storage (though this is expandable) and a bootable microSD slot.
It features a USB-C port for data, power and video out (at up to 4K/60 Hz), as well as USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 connectivity. There's Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi, a front-facing webcam, stereo speakers and a 10,000 mAh Lithium Polymer battery. And there are privacy switches on the keyboard for the camera, microphone and wireless connectivity.
The Pro will ship with a custom Linux Debian build, but can run the Chromium OS and Android 9 if desired.
The Pinebook Pro is up for pre-order for $199.99, and shipping is expected to start next month. That's quite a lot of laptop for such a small price tag.
Product page: Pinebook Pro
