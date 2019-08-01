Tiny Pocket Rhino multitool cuts, pries and scrapesView gallery - 6 images
These days, pocket knives come in all kinds of inventive shapes and sizes, and gearmakers continue to dream up ways to pack extra functionality into their very tiny frames. The Pocket Rhino is yet another example, presenting as a flip knife first and foremost, but with capabilities that extend beyond your typical slicing and dicing needs.
The Pocket Rhino measures 3.5 in (88.5 mm) long when open and is the handiwork of Turkish toolmaker Vahit Dincman. It works simply enough as a flip knife, with a straightforward folding mechanism that can bring the blade out to play with a single thumb. In fact, Dincman promises his micro-blade is so easy to open that "even a child can do it," (make of that what you will).
The blade is made from stainless steel and has a chiseled profile that equips it for a variety of tasks, such as scraping and prying. And built into the top edge of the blade is a bottle opener, for when it comes time to reward all the hard work.
An interesting and thoughtful addition to the Pocket Rhino is the lanyard hole for extra carrying options, which also doubles as a hex bit holder for any quarter-inch sized hex bit.
Dincman is offering the Pocket Rhino with either a titanium or steel handle through his crowdfunding campaign, which bring the total weight to 67 g and 63 g, respectively (2.3 and 2.2 oz). An early pledge of US$28 will place you in line for the former, while the titanium handle will set you back $65. If the campaign runs as planned, Dincman hopes to start shipping in November.
You can check out the promo video below.
Source: Indiegogo
