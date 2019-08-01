The Pocket Rhino measures 3.5 in (88.5 mm) long when open and is the handiwork of Turkish toolmaker Vahit Dincman. It works simply enough as a flip knife, with a straightforward folding mechanism that can bring the blade out to play with a single thumb. In fact, Dincman promises his micro-blade is so easy to open that "even a child can do it," (make of that what you will).