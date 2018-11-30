Despite the fact that the Moon is only a quarter of a million miles away and has a mass of 74 million million million tonnes, Moon rocks are about as rare as you can get. Between 1969 and 1972, the six US Apollo missions brought back 842 lb (382 kg) of lunar samples while the three Soviet Luna landers sent back another 10.6 oz (301 g). That's about the same as a small moose, which might seem like a fair amount, but if you're in the market for a lunar paperweight, you're out of luck.