Qiddiya is such an ambitious project that potential problems and delays seem quite possible. That said, it broke ground in April 2018, and its first phase is set to open in 2022, with completion planned for 2030. Assuming all goes well, it's expected to host around 17 million visitors annually and employ 25,000 people. The Architect's Newspaper reports that some of the world's biggest architecture firms, such as Morphosis, HOK and Snøhetta, are vying to be involved too.