The most likely explanation for all this weirdness is that J005311 is the result of two long-dead stars that merged and reignited. These stars would have been born very Sun-like, but then shrunk and cooled into white dwarfs after they'd burned off all their hydrogen and helium. Only then would they have merged into one white dwarf, which then boosts their mass high enough to kick-start the stellar furnace again, this time fusing heavier elements.