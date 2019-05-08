"It's really not that different than flying an aircraft in many ways," says Bob Busey, Raytheon director of unmanned vehicle control systems. "They all go up and down – well, hopefully the surface ships aren't, but – they all go left or right. They still all have to avoid different obstacles whether it's bad weather, mountains or actual land masses. And they all have similar missions. Therefore, if the GUI is familiar, a sailor could learn to operate multiple vehicles using a single laptop or tablet."