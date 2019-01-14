How the Type-2 works seems a bit mysterious at first because it doesn't have a crown, so there's no way to set it manually. The answer is in the back, where the owner can set the time using a lever. According to Ressence, once set, the watch requires no further attention as the-Crown module keeps time like a conventional quartz timepiece. The e-Crown module adjusts the movement automatically and can even set it to a second time zone using the mode selector or through the mobile app.