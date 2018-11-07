The KeySmart Pro is an organizer that arranges your keys into a neat package, with space for up to 10 regular keys plus a dedicated loop to attach larger items like car key fobs. Regular keys are sandwiched in between two pieces of hard plastic with stainless steel bolts looping through the keyholes and holding everything in place. These bolts can be undone with something like a small coin and tightened again, but you will need to fine tune that tightness so your keys have just the right amount of swivel.