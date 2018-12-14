Based on 65,476 feeder visits recorded between September 2016 and March 2018, a number of trends emerged. Among these were the fact that 61 percent of the birds returned to specific feeders at least once, some coming back immediately after their first visit, with others not returning until several months later. Additionally, it was found that females stayed at the feeders longer than males, and that males overlapped their visits with other males more often than with females.