The compass bezel can be used either on the watch or mounted on a special plate like an orienteering compass. However, on the watch it definitely stands out because the compass includes a mirrored cover with a sighting slot. When this is closed, you can't use the watch, but the RM 25-01 looks like a semi-serious bit of paramilitary hardware. And as an added touch, there's a spirit level included in the watch case to make sure the compass is level for sightings.