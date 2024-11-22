© 2024 New Atlas
Robot uses wheeled legs to keep a level head when the going gets rough

By Ben Coxworth
November 22, 2024
Robot uses wheeled legs to keep a level head when the going gets rough
The KATR can be remotely controlled or it can operate autonomously
The KATR can be remotely controlled or it can operate autonomously
The KATR is 116 cm (45.7 in) wide, and varies in length from 115 to 234 cm (45.3 to 92.1 in), depending on the deployment of its legs
The KATR is 116 cm (45.7 in) wide, and varies in length from 115 to 234 cm (45.3 to 92.1 in), depending on the deployment of its legs
The KATR can be remotely controlled or it can operate autonomously
The KATR can be remotely controlled or it can operate autonomously

Although a number of wheeled robots can traverse uneven terrain, their body doesn't stay level as they do so, making them unsuitable for many tasks. That's where the KATR comes in, as it uses extendable legs to maintain an even cargo deck.

Its name an acronym for Kubota All-Terrain Robot, the KATR was created by Japan's Kubota Tractor Corporation. The prototype vehicle is the recent recipient of a CES Innovation Award, and was designed for use in fields such as agriculture and construction.

When on smooth, level ground, the KATR rolls along on its four innermost wheels. When making its way over sloping or rough terrain, however, it raises itself up on its four other outermost wheels.

Each of those wheels is at the end of a hydraulically actuated leg, which independently extends or retracts in order to keep the robot's cargo deck horizontally level. The legs do so automatically, thanks to a proprietary algorithm that monitors and responds to onboard sensor data in real time.

What's more, each wheel is driven by its own electric motor, boosting the bot's off-road prowess.

That said, the robot's main power source can be either a battery pack or a gasoline combustion engine, depending on the application and geographical location. If the KATR is being used in remote setting that's off the electrical grid, for instance, gas might be the better way to go.

The KATR is 116 cm (45.7 in) wide, and varies in length from 115 to 234 cm (45.3 to 92.1 in), depending on the deployment of its legs
The KATR is 116 cm (45.7 in) wide, and varies in length from 115 to 234 cm (45.3 to 92.1 in), depending on the deployment of its legs

The bot has a load capacity of 284 lb (129 kg) and can be equipped with various tools and sensors, allowing for uses such as the transport of materials; field data collection; site maintenance, inspection and/or surveillance; the application of sealants, paints or other substances in difficult-to-access areas; and agricultural tasks such weeding, pruning and harvesting.

Kubota tells us that it plans to start leasing the KATR in the Japanese market next year, at a target service cost of 1,980 yen (about US$13) an hour. The company is currently assessing the possibility of entering the North American market.

Source: Kubota Tractor Corporation

