Robotics

Dual-wheel balance bot flaunts supreme agility, easily clears hurdles

By Paul Ridden
March 15, 2025
China's LimX Dynamics launched a versatile bipedal robot last year with modular foot ends to walk or roll around as needed. Now the company has demonstrated its agility chops by having the squat bot hop over low fencing, climb stairs and clear obstacles with aplomb.

The Tron 1 multi-mode bipedal is the commercially available version of the P1 we saw taking quite a beating as it wandered though the wilderness near the company's Shenzhen HQ. Where that self-balancing bot padded on rubber-ended feet, the ends of the jointed limbs of this latest build can sport pivot shoes or motorized wheels as well.

In the latest video demonstrating the robot's capabilities, the team has chosen to focus on wheeling around – not just over the flats, but also hopping over hurdles, climbing irregular stairs and zipping down regular ones, and stepping over obstacles. The footage also shows the now obligatory abuse, as the wheeled warrior continuously rights itself as it gets pushed around.

Multi-Modal Biped Robot TRON 1 Demonstrates Multi Terrain Mobility

This is all welcome news if this intrepid multi-mode robot is tasked with seeking out survivors in a disaster zone, but not so good if you're on the run from this thing in a sci-fi-like dystopian future. However, there are limitations to its performance prowess.

According to the given specs, the maximum climbing angle is around 15 degrees, obstacles higher than 15 cm (5.9 in) could prove too much, and conditions outside the -5 to 40 °C temperature range (23-104 °F) might be challenging.

Though the Tron 1 can be operated via a wireless remote, programmed for semi-automated tasks or let loose for autonomous missions, it's not clear which modes were employed for the demo – likely a bit of a mixed bag.

The robot measures 392 x 420 x 845 mm (15.4 x 16.5 x 33.3 in), tips the scales at around 20 kg (44 lb), and appears to ship in standard and education editions in a sturdy flight case. The 48-V actuators boast a peak torque of 80 Nm (59 lb.ft), and the 240-Wh "Ternary Lithium" battery can be hot-swapped for continuous operation potential, with each unit estimated good for around 2 hours of use per charge. The onboard computer system features 12th-gen Intel i3 brains supported by 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

The Tron 1 bipedal is available now for US$15,000, which includes the modular foot ends that offer rubberized pad, pivoted "sole" and wheeled travel modes. If this versatile model doesn't match your requirements, LimX Dynamics also builds humanoids, quadrupeds and embodied AI systems.

Product page: Tron 1

View gallery - 5 images

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

