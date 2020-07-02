Triangular ROV cleans up fish farm nets

In recent years, fish farms have increasingly started using underwater ROVs (remotely operated vehicles) for cleaning the nets that enclose their fish pens. A relatively new one, the StealthCleaner, has a unique triangular form factor.

Manufactured by Norwegian ROV company Kystdesign, the StealthCleaner is connected to a surface-located support vessel or shore-based control station via a power/communications umbilical cable.

Utilizing real-time feeds from four onboard cameras (which are assisted by LED spotlights), the operator starts by remotely piloting the ROV through the water, over to the pen. They then guide it back and forth, in successive passes along the net.

Users can pilot the ROV from a support vessel, or from the shore Ocein

The StealthCleaner proceeds to pump water through the nozzles of seven rotating washing discs on its underside, blasting accumulated algae and other marine organisms off of the netting material. By utilizing a large volume of water pumped at relatively low pressure, it is claimed to reduce wear and tear on nets, as compared to other cleaning methods.

And because it's triangular, the vehicle is reportedly able to get its corner discs into nooks and crannies that may be inaccessible to other ROVs. Its seven thrusters additionally allow it to move in any direction along the net – or in the open water – offering 360-degree maneuverability.

The StealthCleaner can be seen in action, in the video below.

Source: Ocein