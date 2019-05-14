The International Spy Museum is located in Washington DC's L'Enfant Plaza, a short distance from the NMAAHC. The 140,000 sq ft (13,000 sq m) building has more than double the floorspace of the museum's previous home and wouldn't look out of place in a spy movie itself with its eye-catching angled facades, as well as a metal staircase enclosed in glazing that's affixed to the exterior of the building.