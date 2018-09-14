Pianos and keyboards can be huge beasts, meaning that players are often set to one side of the stage behind the front line of guitarists, bass players and vocalists. Not always though. Edgar Winter first strapped a keyboard around his neck in the early 1970s, and this was followed by dedicated guitar-like instruments known as keytars – used by famed key ticklers like Jan Hammer and Jean-Michel Jarre, among others. Now Roland has announced a new flavor called the AX-Edge that looks destined for big hair stadium rockers.