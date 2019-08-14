At this time, the comet was at perihelion, or the point in its orbit when it comes closest to the Sun. It's also when a comet is most active as the sunlight heats up the interior, causing the subsurface ice to flash into gas that jets out, carrying with it clouds of dust and debris. It's a time when the comet is literally boiling away, so it's not surprising when larger chunks get mixed up in the dust motes.