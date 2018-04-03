Samsung entered the gaming laptop arena last year with two Odyssey models, and has now revealed a new 15-inch portable play machine called the Notebook Odyssey Z. Described as "strikingly thin and light," the Z boasts a multi-core processor, zippy all-solid state storage and an industry-leading cooling system.







The 6 cores and 12 thread brains of the Notebook Odyssey Z come in the shape of an 8th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, supported by up to 16 GB of 2,400 MHz DDR4 RAM and as much as 1 TB of SSD storage. Meanwhile, Full HD visuals on the 15.6-inch display are powered by an Nvidia GTX 1060 Max-P graphics with 6 GB of GDDR5 memory. Samsung says that users can not only look forward to smooth gaming action, but that the Z should also be more than capable of taking video editing and 3D rendering in its stride.

The 17.9 mm (0.7 in) thick, 2.4 kg (5.3 lb) mobile gaming rig is reported to include "revolutionary thermal management hardware" that's promised to keep the gaming laptop cool even when players lose theirs. The system comprises a Dynamic Spread Vapor Chamber that offers edge to edge coverage of the CPU and GPU, two Z Blade Blowers and a Z AeroFlow Cooling Design which pushes cool air above and below machine hot zones simultaneously, while getting rid of warm air out of the vents. A silent mode can cut fan noise to as low as 22 dB for epic battles on the quiet.

Elsewhere, the Z comes with USB-C, USB 2 and 3, HDMI ports, a 720p webcam, two 1.5 W speakers and, as you might expect, a backlit keyboard. Samsung has opted to position the touchpad to the side of the near-to-the front keyboard for layout familiarity for desktop gamers. There's no mention of wireless capabilities in the announcement.

