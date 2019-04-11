Rock guitarists sometimes have a strange relationship with their instruments. The Who's Pete Townshend has smashed many guitars throughout his long career, Jimi Hendrix set fire to his psychedelic Stratocaster at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967, and more recently Muse's Matthew Bellamy sacrificed 140 guitars during one tour. But when Sandvik decided to make an unbreakable all-metal guitar, naturally the company asked fellow Swede Yngwie Malmsteen to try and destroy it.