The goal is to track the tiger sharks for years to gain a better understanding of how they migrate and where they breed. This will not only provide academic knowledge, but also help in conserving the predators, which are under threat. The tags gather data and then periodically transmit a radio "handshake" signal to the Argos satellite monitoring system in France. This brief signal uses only as much power as a mobile phone text, so the tag can conserve its battery until contact is made. It then transfers its data and when complete, the satellite sends a confirmation signal, so the tag doesn't need to transmit for longer than necessary.