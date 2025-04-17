© 2025 New Atlas
Science

Revolutionary forensic tech gets gunshot residue to glow green

By Ben Coxworth
April 17, 2025
Revolutionary forensic tech gets gunshot residue to glow green
The technology could allow police officers to detect gunshot residue on suspects right at crime scenes, instead of via lab-based tests days later
The technology could allow police officers to detect gunshot residue on suspects right at crime scenes, instead of via lab-based tests days later
View 3 Images
The technology could allow police officers to detect gunshot residue on suspects right at crime scenes, instead of via lab-based tests days later
1/3
The technology could allow police officers to detect gunshot residue on suspects right at crime scenes, instead of via lab-based tests days later
A diagram of the shooting range setup
2/3
A diagram of the shooting range setup
Examples of the perovskite in green-glowing action
3/3
Examples of the perovskite in green-glowing action
View gallery - 3 images

If you've watched even a single episode of CSI, you'll know how important it is to check suspects and crime scenes for gunshot residue (GSR). A new technique could make that task faster and easier than ever before, by quickly causing the residue to glow green.

Current methods of checking for GSR typically involve gathering samples at the crime scene (which includes collecting swabs from suspects), transporting those samples to a forensics lab, then conducting tests to see if they contain certain telltale substances. One of those substances is lead, particles of which are utilized in the primer that ignites the bullet propellant in a cartridge.

Unfortunately, by the time that such lab tests have delivered conclusive results, suspects may have fled, or the crime scene may have been compromised.

That's where the new technique comes in. Developed by Wim Noorduin, Arian van Asten and colleagues at the University of Amsterdam, it utilizes an isopropyl-alcohol-based liquid which is sprayed onto surfaces at crime scenes.

A reagent chemical within that liquid – namely methyl ammonium bromide – instantly reacts with any lead particles that may be present, converting them into a semiconductor mineral known as perovskite. When that perovskite is subsequently exposed to ultraviolet light emitted by a handheld lamp, it fluoresces a bright green that is easily visible to the naked eye.

Examples of the perovskite in green-glowing action
Examples of the perovskite in green-glowing action

In shooting range tests, the technology successfully detected GSR on cotton cloth targets that volunteers fired upon using two 9-mm handguns (a Glock 19 Gen5 and a Walther P99Q NL) from distances of up to 2 meters (6.6 ft).

Importantly, the liquid also detected GSR on the volunteers' hands, even after repeated and vigorous washings. GSR was likewise detected on bystanders who watched as the target shootings took place.

A diagram of the shooting range setup
A diagram of the shooting range setup

Officers with the Amsterdam police force are now trialling the technology at actual crime scenes, with an eye towards wide usage. The existing Lumetallix kit, upon which the new system is based, is already being utilized to detect lead contamination in settings such as construction sites.

A paper on the research was recently published in the journal Forensic Science International.

Source: University of Amsterdam via AlphaGalileo

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

ScienceUniversity of AmsterdamForensicsCrimeGunsDetectionPolicePerovskite
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!