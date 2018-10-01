For better or worse, you could rarely accuse Segway (now known as Segway-Ninebot) of failing to think outside the box, and the Ninebot Electric Gokart is yet another quirky contraption from the personal transportation company. It won't keep pace with some of the other electric go-karts we've seen, and certainly not this jet-powered one from 2012, but with adjustable frame built to drift, it could provide thrills (and spills) for kids and adults alike.