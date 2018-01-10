It might not have taken off with the general public like its creators hoped, but the Segway did find fans in the security industry. The Nimbo unveiled at CES this week stretches this relationship into the era of autonomous robots, using artificial intelligence to nip threats in the bud and take security staff for a ride if need be.

The Nimbo is based on Segway's Robotics mobility platform, which uses the company's gearbox, motor and battery but incorporates sensors and vision systems to enable some degree of autonomy. In adapting the platform for its purposes, robotic security firm Turing Video used Intel's RealSense sensors to create a robot that can roll around autonomously collecting HD video of nefarious activity.

Apparently, the robot's AI is able to detect humans and recognize when suspicious events are playing out, like people fighting, for example. If it feels that something isn't quite right, it starts up its lights and audio warnings and sends an alert to security staff along with a snippet of video. If the staff feels it necessary, they can hop onto the Nimbo and be carried along at up to 11 mph (17 km/h) in pursuit of the suspect.