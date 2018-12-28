Before running the Shark Ion, it's a good idea to get familiar with where the dust bin, brush release tabs, etc. are located. Being able to quickly assess how full the dust bin is (it has a small "Max Fill" line at the 0.66 quart mark) and remove it for emptying is important. Down the line, the bin will be dusty and more difficult to work with if this familiarity isn't already there. Emptying is a matter of pushing a tab to slide the bin off the Shark Ion and then pushing the tab again (over a garbage can) to hinge it open and dump out its contents. The small particle filter at the front of the bin is also removable, so it can be tapped clean.