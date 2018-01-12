Why cart around both a smartwatch and a smartphone, if you can have a smartwatch that becomes a smartphone? That's the thinking behind Shell, a new double-duty mobile electronic device that will be launching on Indiegogo at the end of the month.

In watch mode, Shell simply sits docked to its cradle on your wrist. When you want to use it as a 4G Android phone, though, you just pop it out and extend its spring-loaded "wings" – one of these contains a mic while the other has a speaker, and both act as its antenna.

Additionally, should you wish to shoot some photos or video, the top wing also contains a 12MP camera that can be rotated 360 degrees.

There's currently no word on battery life, although if you're desperate for a little more juice, you can utilize its internal generator by flexing the wings up and down. Three to five minutes of flexing reportedly gives you an equivalent amount of talk time.

Other features include a fully waterproof design, along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and GSM functionality.