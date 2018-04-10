A couple of years ago, we tried out the ShockStop suspension handlebar stem from Redshift Sports. And while it does help to reduce hand numbness, it doesn't do much for your butt. Well, that's where the company's new ShockStop Seatpost comes in.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the 6061 T6 aluminum alloy ShockStop simply replaces the existing rigid seatpost on any style of traditional upright bike, providing 35 mm (1.4 inches) of suspension travel. Its four-bar linkage system ensures that the saddle angle remains constant throughout that range.

Users indicate their weight when ordering the seatpost, which determines the type of internal coil spring that Redshift installs in it – this in turn determines the stiffness of the suspension. It's subsequently possible for users to adjust its preload (the amount of force required to cause the saddle to start moving) via a screw-type adjuster on the bottom of the post.

The whole thing weighs 497 g (17.5 oz), and should fit any bike that currently has a round seatpost measuring 27.2 mm or larger in diameter – a shim can be used for bikes that take fatter seatposts. A seal system helps protect its inner workings against mud and sand.

If you're interested in getting a ShockStop Seatpost, you can presently do so for a pledge of US$129. Assuming everything works out, delivery is estimated for November. The planned retail price is $199.