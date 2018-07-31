"You can hear a solar flare on the air as it's taking place. It's like hearing bacon fry in a pan, it just all of a sudden gets real staticky and then it's like someone just turns the light completely off, you don't hear anything. And that's what happened this last year on two occasions," comments Bobby Graves, an experienced ham radio operator who manages the Hurricane Watch Net – a group of trained and licenced amateurs tasked with providing communications support during storm emergencies. "We had to wait 'til the power of those solar flares weakened so that our signals could actually bounce back off the atmosphere. It was a helpless situation."