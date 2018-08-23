Maxing out the Brightness and switching Peak luminance to High provided the best results, but the picture was still noticeably dimmer than on an LCD TV. I'm not saying the picture was unwatchable – far from it – but content that is traditionally brighter, such as sport, is likely to appear dimmer than you're used to on an LCD TV. That said, after a couple of weeks using the A8F I had become accustomed to the slightly dimmer picture and I didn't even notice it anymore. Also, it was a small price to pay for the perfect blacks and extra detail down at the darker end of the spectrum. However, if you do a lot of your TV watching in a well-lit room and are more into gaudy game shows than moody Nordic noir, you might be better off sticking with LCD.