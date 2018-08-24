Rather than sit in a corner and wait to be petted and played with, the new aibo will go looking for people to interact with around the house. Its suite of 1- and 2-axis actuators allow the pooch freedom of movement over 22 axes, and aibo is able to express itself by wagging its tail, moving its ears and making full use of its two OLED eyes. Oh yes, and it can yap. Its sensors are able to recognize spoken phrases and its cameras register smiles – allowing it to remember what kind of interactions appear to make its carers happy.

